BBNaija 2020: Presenter reveals how winner will emerge

Mr Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the presenter of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Reality Show Season Five ‘Lockdown’, says a grand winner, will emerge through number of votes accrued to a housemate.

Obi-Uchendu disclosed this on his official twitter page @Ebuka, where he wrote “How your favorite BBNAIJA housemate will ‘fly’ into the top spot on Sunday…But only if you vote”.

The Big Brother Lockdown Season five which started on July 19, with 20 housemates is gradually coming to an end leaving only five housemates to jostle for the N85 million grand prize.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the BBNaija season five would end on Sunday Sept. 27

The successful housemates that have scaled through to the final are Laycon, Dorathy, Neo, Nengi and Vee.

Meanwhile, Laycon fans solicit for more votes for him as Aderibigbe Abayomi wrote “Don’t take your eyes off the price.

“The ultimate goal is to massively vote Laycon to win the top price. Please, keep voting Laycon It ain’t over till the N85m is won.

VOTE Laycon”.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.