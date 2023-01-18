BBHS at 100 : Obasanjo counsels current students on humility , honesty, fear of God

By Abiodun Lawal

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says humility, honesty, integrity, wisdom, courage, competence and fear of God should be imparted in students across the country for a better future.

Obasanjo said this while delivering his lecture during the 100th anniversary of Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Abeokuta, held at the school premises on Wednesday.

The former president, 1957 graduate of BBHS, noted that it was important to inculcate good morals into the students for a better future for Nigeria.

The former president spoke on the topic : “Eyin ni Iwe Wa: You are our epistle”.

Obasanjo stated that the galaxy of men and leaders which the BBHS had produced for the country owe the Southern Baptist Convention in the USA, a debt of gratitude for their great commission work.

He added that the onus was therefore on the old boys, the current management of the school and the students to preserve the godly heritage inculcated in them by the school and pass it on to the coming generations.

“The distinguishing common factors among the first set of students of BBHS is their character and their attribute as Baptists with fear of God in their service of humanity and God.

“We as students of BBHS were and are and will continue to be very important letters and message on very serious subject of life and living.

“When I was admitted to the school, we had no single Nigerian university graduate among our teachers before Chief Omitade joined about two years later and became the Vice-Principal.

“Rev. Ford taught Biology along with Rev. Harper. Most of our teachers were Grade II teachers or those who had left secondary schools and were teaching as a stop-gap,” he said.

Also speaking, 92-year-old oldest boy at the celebration, Chief James Fagbemi, advised the students not to destroy the good heritage they had inherited from the old boys. (NAN)