BBC World Service to launch emergency radio service for Gaza

by Hadiza Mohammed/Emmanuel Yashim

The British broadcaster’s World Service arm on Wednesday said the BBC would start an emergency radio service for the people of Gaza in response to the ongoing conflict in the region.

BBC said the programme would aim to provide those in Gaza with the latest information plus safety advice on where to access shelter, food, and water supplies.

BBC World Service Director, Liliane Landor said in a statement that “BBC News Arabic is extremely well-placed to offer this vital service for the people of Gaza at a time of greatest need.’’

Produced in Cairo and London, the Gaza radio service will run one programme from Nov. 3 and begin a second daily broadcast from Nov. 10.

The BBC World Service, which represents the British broadcaster’s non-commercial international broadcasting services, has a previous track record of launching emergency broadcasts.

In the summer of 2014, it launched a service for Gaza following an escalation in hostilities there.

It also launched an emergency radio service during the conflict in Sudan in May and ran extended TV bulletins in Ukraine following the invasion of the country. (Reuters/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

