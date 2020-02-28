Baze University repositions, names new Registrar, promotes six to professorial rank

One of the Leading private Universities in Nigeria, Baze University, Abuja, has named versatile university administrator, Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmad, as its new registrar following the expiration of the tenure of erstwhile registrar, Major-General Inuwa Idris (Rtd). In a related development, six faculty members of the university had earlier been elevated to the revered professorial rank, following a rigorous uncompromising internal and external assessments.

Ahmad, 52, until recently the university’s director of academic planning, emerged registrar after a scrutiny of a list of candidates by the University’s Council and subsequently endorsed by the Board of Trustees chaired by Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Architect Mohammed Namadi Sambo (GCFR).

The process of assessment of the professors had begun months ago, through the usual stages of internal review by their respective faculties, and the University’s Appointment and Promotions Committee to confirm eligibility followed by external assessments by three different subject matter experts, drawn from a list of six assessors who maybe located anywhere in the world.

University founder and Pro-Chancellor, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Tahir Mamman, OON, SAN, had noted that the institutions commitment to repositioning its processes and standards is an ongoing exercise and will be sustained for the good of quality education in Nigeria, and the African continent.

“We will be consistent in ensuring we continue the pathway we have created for sound quality tertiary education in the country, through the provision of first class environment and facilities, as well as high quality faculty and human resources” Senator Baba-Ahmed noted specifically.

“Our drive to position Baze University as one of the best universities in Nigeria and even beyond is a continuous one, and we appreciate the benefits of quality human capacity to pursue this drive” Prof. Mamman added, stressing “the former registrar played his part, and Dr. Ahmad is stepping in, towards a higher pedestal. I congratulate them all, including our new crop of professors following their successes in the usually prolonged and rigorous assessment process”

The new registrar, Dr. Ahmad holds a PhD in Ecology and Environmental studies, while the new faculty members who stepped into the professorial rank are Emeka Ene (Financial Accounting), Sylvester Ekiyo (Computer Science), Pauline E. Onyeukwu (Business Management), Hindu J. Amin (Marketing), Nurudeen Tanko (Engineering) and Abiodun Adeniyi (Mass Communication).