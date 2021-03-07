Bayero University Kano announces date for 2020/2021 post UTME

Bayero University Kano (BUK) has fixed  March 18 to 20, its 2020/2021 Post Unified Tertiary Examination (Post ).

The Registrar of the university, Fatima-Binta Mohammed, revealed this in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

She said the university’s registration portal the aptitude test candidates chose the institution as their first choice would close by the midnight of Friday, March 12.

She, therefore, requested candidates to print their examination slips from March 15, while printing would continue up to the midnight of March 17.

According to Mohammed, the blind, the deaf and foreign candidates are exempted from the aptitude test, “although they are directed to register online.”

She said “The date, time and venue of the aptitude test be clearly indicated on the candidates’ Examination Slip and be communicated to them using the phone number or email address used in JAMB registration.” 

She added the university’s portal online screening Direct Entry candidates would close by the midnight of March 17.

The registrar noted all Allied Health Sciences Direct Entry candidates would be required to write an aptitude test between March 18 and 20. (NAN)

