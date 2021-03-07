Bayero University Kano (BUK) has fixed March 18 to 20, for its 2020/2021 Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post UTME).

The Registrar of the university, Fatima-Binta Mohammed, revealed this in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

She said the university’s registration portal for the aptitude test for candidates that chose the institution as their first choice would close by the midnight of Friday, March 12.

She, therefore, requested candidates to print their examination slips from March 15, while printing would continue up to the midnight of March 17.

According to Mohammed, the blind, the deaf and foreign candidates are exempted from the aptitude test, “although they are directed to register online.”

She said “The date, time and venue of the aptitude test will be clearly indicated on the candidates’ Examination Slip and will be communicated to them using the phone number or email address used in JAMB registration.”

She added that the university’s portal for online screening for Direct Entry candidates would close by the midnight of March 17.

The registrar noted that all Allied Health Sciences Direct Entry candidates would be required to write an aptitude test between March 18 and 20. (NAN)

