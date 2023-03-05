Bayern Munich say they’re ready for PSG but can’t afford lapses

By Olawale Alabi

March 5, 2023 (dpa/NAN) Bayern Munich are happy to be top of the 2022/2023 German Bundesliga again with a 2-1 victory at lowly VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

But they say they know that more concentration and a better performance are needed on Wednesday in the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Bayern Munich take a 1-0 lead into their home leg but are well aware that the last 16 tie against Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and company is far from decided.

“On Wednesday, we have an extremely important game,” coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

“When we combine our quality and intensity, we’re one of the best in Europe and very difficult to beat. We’re in a slightly better position, but not one where we can afford to sit back.”

Nagelsmann named “a good balance between attacking power and defensive order” as being crucial.

Bayern Munich will not be able to afford some late lapses they showed against Stuttgart, first not scoring a third, then conceding late and only narrowly escaping a stoppage-time equaliser.

Defender Mattijs de Ligt agreed that Bayern Munich were “not good enough” in the final minutes.

Midfielder Leon Goretzka said that “we should have seen out the final minutes without the fuss” and warned that PSG were of another calibre and would punish any mistakes.

But Goretzka also added that “we will be prepared” and that anticipation was “huge.”

Talisman Thomas Müller was also upbeat that Bayern Munich can beat PSG like in the 2019/2020 final and remain in the hunt for a title treble.

“I believe we will be really eager to have a top performance. Let’s see what we have to say after the game on Wednesday,” Müller said.(dpa/NAN)