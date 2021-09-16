Bayelsa’s Gov. Diri promises to complete 42km road

Bayelsa’ Gov. Douye Diri on Thursday in Yenagoa expressed satisfaction with the level of construction on the second phase of the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road in Bayelsa West senatorial district.


Gov. Diri inspected the 42-kilometre road from Toru-Orua to Ekeremor, told newsmen at Aleibiri the would be completed during his first tenure of office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the started by Diri’ predecessor, former Gov. Seriake Dickson is one of similar projects embarked upon by Gov. Diri.

He said if the contractor kept to the terms of the contract, all sections of the road would be completed on schedule.

Diri assured the of Bayelsa West senatorial district of his commitment to fulfil his promises to them.

“I can actually see value for money. I am satisfied and I believe the terms of the contract be kept. The contractor promised to deliver the on time as scheduled.

“We also told Bayelsans in this first tenure we shall hit Ekeremor. The terms of the contract are such it is tailored towards the end of our first tenure.

“Hopefully and by God’ grace we expect this road and this stretch would be completed in no distant time,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Manager for Setraco Construction Company, Engr. I. C. Julian, said the road was divided into sections – Toru-Orua to Aleibiri (28km) and Aleibiri to Ekeremor (14km).

The manager said more work was currently being done on Section One while some level of progress had been achieved on Section Two.

Julian commended the governor for consistently inspecting sites, which he said contributed to the progress recorded so far.

He promised the company would give its best to the state by delivering quality projects within stipulated periods. (NAN)

