Bayelsa’s Gov. Diri promises to compete 42km road

Bayelsa’s Gov. Douye Diri on Thursday in Yenagoa expressed satisfaction with the level of construction on the second phase of the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road in Bayelsa West senatorial district.

Gov. Diri inspected the 42-kilometre road project from Toru-Orua to Ekeremor, told newsmen at Aleibiri that the project would be completed during his first tenure of office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project started by Diri’s predecessor, former Gov. Seriake Dickson is one of similar projects embarked upon by Gov. Diri.

He said if the contractor kept to the terms of the contract, all sections of the road would be completed on schedule.

Diri assured the people of Bayelsa West senatorial district of his commitment to fulfil his promises to them.

“I can actually see value for money. I am satisfied and I believe that the terms of the contract will be kept. The contractor promised to deliver the project on time as scheduled.

“We also told Bayelsans that in this first tenure we shall hit Ekeremor. The terms of the contract are such that it is tailored towards the end of our first tenure.

“Hopefully and by God’s grace we expect that this road and this stretch would be completed in no distant time,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Project Manager for Setraco Construction Company, Engr. I. C. Julian, said the road was divided into two sections – Toru-Orua to Aleibiri (28km) and Aleibiri to Ekeremor (14km).

The project manager said more work was currently being done on Section One while some level of progress had been achieved on Section Two.

Julian commended the governor for consistently inspecting project sites, which he said contributed to the progress recorded so far.

He promised that the company would give its best to the state by delivering quality projects within stipulated periods. (NAN)

