BayelsaDecides: Two feared dead, as hoodlums abort election in Opolo

By Yemi Itodo

As Bayelsans throng out in their numbers to vote for a new governor, the electorate at units 7 and 9 in Opolo are being disenfranchised.

This, was even as, two supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were feared dead and were rushed to the hospital immediately.

Trouble started when, some armed thugs appeared at the voting centre, at a time the election materials were been conveyed, preventing the Adhoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from offloading the materials.

“They said there was not going to be any election except we allowed them thump print all for the APC. We insisted election must hold, but they started shooting and everyone became scared.

“Go there and see blood everywhere. They shot two guys who have been taken to the hospital. We don’t want to lose our lives.

“Since they don’t want the election in their area, we are leaving, because our lives are more important to us”, a female Corps Member posted to the area (name withheld) told our reporter.

One of the locals who identified himself as Frank, also told our reporter that the thugs were believed to be working for the All Progressive Congress (APC), as they insisted that all votes must be done in favour of the party.

He said, “the Hoodlums came to Opolo near the town hall and cut the hand of one of the PDP boys and shot one in the head, they have been taken for treatment.

“The boys ran back to Udeme Hotel after their action”, saying, he believed they were lodged in a hotel belonging to a former federal lawmaker.

When our reporter visited the scene, operatives of the Nigeria Police and Department of State Services had taken over the environment, providing security for the election materials which were to be returned to INEC office, Yenagoa.