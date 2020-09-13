Bayelsa West By-election: Deputy Gov. Optimistic on Dickson’s victory

Share the news













Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bayelsa West Senatorial candidate, Seriake Dickson, would win the Oct. 31, by-election with ease.

Ewhrudjakpo stated this at the weekend while addressing a delegation of PDP Women group from Sagbama Local Government Area who paid him a solidarity visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

This is contained in a statement, issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubra Atasi, on Sunday in Yenagoa.

The Deputy Governor noted that the by-election would offer the people of Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal constituency an opportunity to reward Dickson for the transformational leadership he provided while holding sway as Governor of the state.

He commended the Sagbama women for their unflinching support to the PDP and the former Governor throughout his two terms in office.

The Deputy Governor acknowledged the role various women groups played in ensuring the emergence and sustenance of the immediate past administration through thick and thin, particularly during the 2015 general elections.

According to him, their support contributed in making the former Governor and PDP Senatorial hopeful to break the jinx of one-tenure governorship as well as conduct the first successful handover of government in the state.

Ewhrudjakpo called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other relevant state actors to play by the rules.

He maintained that, apart from the competence and developmental achievements of Dickson, every right thinking electorate would vote in favour of the existing zoning agreement of the district.

He thanked the Sagbama PDP women group for their prayers, gifts and felicitations on his birthday and urged them to do everything within their reach to further prove the dominance of the party in the forthcoming by-election.

“I want to profoundly thank you for your support to our great party, the PDP, our leader and former Governor and his team, and also the support you are giving to the present administration.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that the Sagbama women have again affirmed that come Oct. 31, they will conquer for our party and very competent candidate.

“I believe in the power of prayers to deliver on everything.

“If not for your prayers, I doubt if he would have attained the position of being the first Bayelsa State Governor to break the jinx of governors not completing two tenures in office.

“Also, for the first time in Bayelsa a proper handover was done.

“Those who are planning to use violence or rigging in the forthcoming senatorial polls will again find their efforts thwarted,” he said.

Earlier, Lady Christie Ebbelli, the State Woman Leader of the PDP and leader of the delegation, explained that the visit was to felicitate with the Deputy Governor on his birthday which was marked on Saturday, Sept. 5.

She extolled Ewhrudjakpo’s commitment to service and Christian values as well as pledged sustained support of Sagbama women to the PDP to ensure its victory in the upcoming Bayelsa West senatorial by-election.

The group used the visit to observe a moment of silence in honour of the Late Chief Francis Doukpola, a chieftain of the PDP, who died on June 16.

According to NAN, zoning of offices is currently generating serious controversy as some politicians want to thwart the norm for the two local governments of Sagbama and Ekeremor sharing the Senate and Reps positions at every given time.

Gladiators from both the PDP and APC are trading accusations and counter accusations over the zoning formula as to whether it exists or not. (NAN)