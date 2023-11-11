Saturday, November 11, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectBayelsa: Voting commences in Sylva’s ward after 3 delay
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPoliticsProject

Bayelsa: Voting commences in Sylva’s ward after 3 delay

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
13

By Shedrack Frank

Voting in the ongoing governorship election has commenced after about three hours delay in Okpoama Ward, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Okpoama Ward Polling Unit-4 has 17 polling centres and is the electoral ward of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that accreditation and voting across the ward commenced at about 11am after the initial delay in the sorting and distribution of electoral materials to the 17 polling centres.

Already, people have taken queues to vote for the governorship candidate of their choice in an orderly manner.

NAN also reports that the area is calm as security personnel, party agents and INEC officials go about their normal duties.

A community leader, Chief Nathan Sobote, who voted at polling centre 6, Okpo play ground, frowned at the delay in the arrival of voting materials, but commended the peaceful atmosphere in the area.  (NAN)

Previous article
Imo guber: Voter apathy, absence of election materials threaten poll
Next article
Bayelsa: Voting commences in Sylva’s ward after 3 hours delay
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.