Bayelsa Upset: APC’s David Lyon emerges Dickson’s successor as INEC declares result

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the governorship election in Bayelsa.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, who announced the result, said APC polled 352,552 votes to win in the election.

He said APC’s closest rival, Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 143, 172 votes.

The returning officer said that the total vote cast in the election was 505,884 votes, total valid votes 499,551, while the total rejected votes stood at 6,333.

Orumwnese said APC won the election in six Local Government Areas, while PDP won in two.

He declared Lyon winner and duly elected governor having polled the highest number of votes in the contest.

From the results declared by INEC in Southern Ijaw local government area, APC polled 124,803 votes, while PDP scored 898 votes.

In Ekeremor Local Government Area, APC polled 21, 489 votes and PDP scored 18, 344 votes.

In Sagbama, PDP polled 60,339 votes and APC got 7,831 votes.

In Brass, APC scored 23, 831 votes, while PDP polled 10,410 votes.

The results showed that APC polled 83,041 votes in Nembe anf PDP polled 874 votes.

In Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area, APC got 8,934 votes, while PDP polled 15,360 votes.

According to the results declared by INEC, APC polled 24,608 votes while PDP polled 19,184 votes in Yenagoa Local Government Area,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the total number of registered voters in the state is 922, 562 while the total number of collated voter cards is 889,308.

Newsdiary Online reports that this is a major upset as Dickson had repeatedly boasted that PDP was more likely to win.

The outgoing governor kept claiming that he was more in touch with the people at the grassroots.He claimed APC and its candidate could not dislodge the PDP candidate.

But insiders said Dickson’s refusal to carry major stakeholders in the state along was his undoing.

(With report by NAN)