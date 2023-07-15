Bayelsa to relocate courts to original areas of jurisdiction

By Nathan Nwakamma

Justice Matilda Ayemieye, the new Chief Judge of Bayelsa, says she will prioritise the relocation of courts, earlier moved to Yenagoa the state capital, back to their original locations.

The courts were earlier moved from their location due to insecurity caused by militancy.

Ayemieye made the pledge shortly after being sworn in as the fourth substantive Chief Judge of Bayelsa after serving in acting capacity for about six months.

According to her, the policy is premised on the return of peace to all parts of the state in the tenure of Gov Douye Diri-led administration in the state in the last three and half years.

“My priority is to take justice closer to the people by relocating all the courts that were earlier moved to the state capital in the days of militancy many years ago.

“This is because militancy has drastically reduced due to the measures put in place by the present administration in Bayelsa which has created the enabling environment to take these courts closer to the people,” She said.

The chief judge explained that the original locations of the courts had been inspected to ascertain the level of work required to make them conducive for dispensation of justice at the doorstep of the citizens.

She noted that the policy would enhance access to justice and bring relief to litigants in far flung riverine communities who throng the state capital to seek legal redress.

Ayemieye succeeded Justice Kate Abiri, the first substantive female Chief Judge who retired in January after serving for 15 years as Chief Judge. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

