Bayelsa: Tension as S/Court stands down to reconvene for judgement

The Supreme Court, which is hearing the review application filed by the sacked Bayelsa governor-elect, Mr David Lyon and the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stand down to reconvene, to deliver judgment in the matter.

Arguing on behalf of Lyon and APC, earlier, Chief Afe Babalola SAN and Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, respectively prayed the court to review and set aside the judgment of February 13, which voided the election of their client.

ChannelsTV reported Babalola as positing that the apex court should not have delivered judgement against Lyon on February 13, because there was no cause of action at that time.

Olanipekun argued that the Supreme Court could not give consequential order on a relief that was not granted by a trial court except due to human error.

On his part, counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Tayo Oyetibo SAN, argued that APC and Lyon’s application was dangerous invitation to the Supreme Court to violate section 285 of the 1999 constitution, for the court to sit on appeal over its own matter.

“When Supreme Court gives judgment, it is deemed correct. It has never happened in the history of Supreme Court to reverse itself, its judgment is final and finality. And whatever Supreme Court says in the interpretation of the law is the law”.

After their submissions, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, who led a seven man panel, announced that the court would arise and reconvene later.