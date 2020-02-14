Bayelsa: Shock as Oshiomhole faults S/Court, says ‘no one can be sworn in’

National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole has faulted the Supreme Court judgment declaring the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Douye Diri as new Governor-elect in Bayelsa.

Oshiomhole said this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday while reacting to the apex court judgment.

He said the court should have taken a cue from a similar case that nullified governorship election in Bauchi.

“In 1999, there was a similar case in Bauchi involving Gov. Adamu Muazu.

“The court found out that the running mate was not qualified for whatever reason to contest that election and accordingly the supreme court nullified the election of Gov Muazu.

“And the court as a consequence, directed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election.

“I believe it is still the same supreme court and therefore we have asked our lawyers to exploit all lawful legal windows to ensure that Bayelsa people have a governor of their choice.

“Let me also say that it is not a state secret.

“If the supreme court has ruled that David Lyon cannot now be sworn in as the person who has the highest number of votes and the spread to be sworn in, it simply means from tomorrow there will be no government in Bayelsa state.

“From the facts available to us and in due consultation with our lawyers, it is clear that no candidate meets the requirements of the supreme court which means no one can be sworn in legally tomorrow, unless there is deliberate attempt to abuse the legal process,” he said. (NAN)