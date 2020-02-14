Bayelsa: Sen. Diri sworn-in as governor, as Jonathan sends goodwill message

Senator Douye Diri, was on Friday, sworn-in as governor of Bayelsa by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kate Abiri.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), congratulated the new governor, while assuring that the party “will continue to provide the needed leadership that will improve the standard of living” for the citizens.

Also, former president Goodluck Jonathan, rejoiced with Diri charging him to use his office to ensure even development across the state.

According to him, “I congratulate His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, who was sworn in today as the 5th civilian Governor of Bayelsa State, in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict of yesterday, 13th February 2020.



“As governor, the responsibility of building hope and sustaining peace across the state now lies on your shoulders. I urge you to always bear in mind that you are the governor of all Bayelsans and to seize this moment of glory to build bridges of unity by entrenching a culture of love, fairness and justice in our polity.

“Your journey to Creek Haven is a divine one, so I advise you to use the position to do good to humanity and pursue the development of the state in order to write your name in gold. You have worked with me before as a commissioner, so I am without doubt that you will live up to the expectations of our people.

“I call on all Bayelsans to be law-abiding, peaceful and embrace this transition in all sincerity, and work together towards a united and prosperous State. Congratulations Your Excellency,” Jonathan stated.