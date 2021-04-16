Bayelsa residents block Reps Committee members from Agip spill site

April 16, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Oil & Gas, Project 0



Residents of Biseni clan, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa, on Thursday blocked members of House of Representative Ad-Hoc on Oil Spills and Remediation from performing their functions.

people barricaded only access to oilfield operated by Nigeria Agip Oil where members of were carrying their oversight functions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the compelled the members, led by Rep. Amiru Tukur, to abort the visit to the spill site as all entreaties to placate the protesters failed.

The ruler of Biseni Kingdom, Chief King Akani, and protesters stressed that until their demands, which include the provision of jobs and basic social amenities are met, they would maintain the blockade.

Also, Mr Warder Benjamin, Spokesman of Okordia Central Youth Council, however, berated the attitude of the operators of the oilfields and delay in remediation of the environment.

Benjamin appealed to the National members to ensure that companies took responsibility their failures.

He said that it took the Nigeria Agip Oil more than one year to commence remediation of the polluted site, a that adversely impacted on the environment.

However, the committee which had visited some sites in nearby Kalaba community, turned back as they were denied access to the oil facility in Biseni area by the angry protesters

NAN also reports that the protesters, made up of women and youths, decried the high level of neglect meted to them over the by the Federal and State Governments and oil companies operating in their domain.T

The Tukur led ad-hoc committee on Tuesday visited Gov. Douye Diri to intimate him of their mission to visit spill impacted communities a first hand assessment. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,