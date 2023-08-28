Bayelsa Reps caucus condemns Nembe LG killings

By Femi Ogunshola

The Bayelsa caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the killing and maiming of residents in Opu-Nembe, Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

The caucus, made this known at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, saying the perpetrators acted on the behest of individuals, who were bent on destroying peaceful existence in the state.

Rep. Marie Ebikake, the caucus’ spokesperson, alleged that the killings, which occurred on Aug 12, were politically motivated and targeted at destroying the peace of the state under Gov. Douye Diri.

The group lauded the immediate response of Bayelsa government to the crisis and the effort to dilute the tension in the affected community.

She said the raid caused the death of innocent residents and indiscriminate arrest and detention of scores of Opu Nembe youths, who were presently in the custody of the Nigeria Police at Abuja.

Ebikake wondered how a sting operation of such nature was carried out in total disregard of existing protocols, with regards to the role of the governor, who is the chief security officer of the state.

She also noted that it was done in clear absence of any imminent threat to national security.

Ebikake added that this was not only a threat to the nation’s democracy but raised questions of the presence of the Joint Security Task Force stationed in the community over the years.

She said: “We implore the commission of inquiry set up in the aftermath of the incident to determine the root cause of the crisis and proffer a permanent solution to these unfortunate incidents in Opu Nembe.

“We want to use this opportunity to call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, to as a matter of urgency, empanel a high powered commission of inquiry on the immediate and remote causes.”

The caucus spokesperson said the inquiry should also include the role of the Nigeria Police, particularly the SWAT department, their source of funding and other individuals who played roles in the armed invasion.

This, according to her, is to ensure the perpetrators are fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.

She said it would not only act as a deterrent but also send a message to individuals with selfish agenda not to tarnish the image of government and the democratic reputation brought into governance.

“We also want to use this medium to offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the unfortunate incident.

The caucus called on all sons and daughters of Nembe Kingdom to remain calm and allow peace to reign in the kingdom.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

