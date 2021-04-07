Acting Chairman of Bayelsa Queens Football Club, Robin Apreala, on Wednesday said he never supported the decision to end the 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership abruptly.

Apreala, in a statement, described the information that he supported the decision as a rumour and “figment of the imagination of fake news peddlers”.

“What happened during the ‘Virtual Meeting’ was that the Chairperson of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) board, Aisha Falode, put it before the house that the league should either be played mid-week and weekends or an abridged league format.

“The network then went bad when I was discussing with the General Manager of Rivers Angels FC, and when we finally got connected back to the zoom meeting, what was going on was the voting for or against the Super Six.

“At that point, the Rivers Angels general manager said they have not concluded on the mid-week and weekend playing format.

“However, Falode shouted her down, saying they had gone past that issue.”

Apreala said when he wanted to talk to intervene, he was placed on mute and he could not say anything.

He insisted he never supported the Super Six and would definitely not support it.

“I remember in 2018 when the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) was stopped abruptly, Lobi Stars of Makurdi were declared winners of the League.

“The same thing happened in the 2019/2020 season when Plateau United were awarded the continental ticket alongside Enyimba and Rivers United when the issue of Point-Per-Game (PPG) was used to pick Enyimba as runners-up.

“I don’t know why the female version should be an exception.

“It can be recalled that the Congress of Nigeria Women Football had before the commencement of the league agreed to a straight League.

“If any force majure calls for the suspension or cancellation, the right thing to do is to hand the continental ticket to the club at the top of the league table at that point,” he said. (NAN)

