Bayelsa poll: Nembe people pledge to support APC candidate, Lyon

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State on Sunday took its community-by-community 2019 governorship campaign to the ancient cities of Ogbolomabiri and Bassambiri in Nembe local government council. The party promised to provide electricity for the area if voted into power come November 16th.

Speaking at the campaign rally held at the King Koko Square in Ogbolomabiri, the governorship candidate of the APC, Chief David Lyon, also promised to provide security that would attract investors, and create jobs for the many unemployed youths.

Lyon further urged the people of the area not to succumb to the ungodly attempt by the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government to buy their votes, saying no civilized society folds its arms and watch its government use money meant to develop the people to buy votes during election.

He said the PDP, knowing it has lost the trust and support of the Nembe people, has resorted to falsely accusing the people of the area of chasing away their own brothers and sisters “and as we can all see today, Nembe is at peace with self, contrary to the many lies the PDP is trying to spread.”

While interacting with Opu Nembe Council of Chiefs at the the First Nembe Town Hall in Bassambiri, Lyon thanked the people for the overwhelming support they gave the APC during the last Presidential, National and State Assembly elections in state in spite of intimidation from the PDP state government.

He said because the people have suffered from total neglect by government as a result of their support for the APC, he would ensure that the swampy areas of Bassambiri are sand-filled in order to create room for further expansion of the city.

“I am aware that you have suffered untold hardship in the hands of the PDP led government because of your support for the APC. And for this act of yours, once I become governor, your community would be among the first to benefit in terms of project.

“I want you all to remain focused, continue to support the APC and stand by that change you desire in the governance culture of our state. As you all know, I have respect for traditional institutions and as i stand here to make these pledges before the monarch of this kingdom, I assure you that I will not fail.

“We have very great leaders from this area that have contributed to the growth of our state. Your communities have contributed her crude oil resources to the wealth of Nigeria.

“But today, you don’t have anything to show for it. Oil exploration activities have destroyed your traditional means of livelihood, which is fishing and farming; yet the state government has failed to provide alternative means of livelihood for you.

“Once I assume office, I will provide alternative means of livelihood for you, I will partner with multinationals in your area to give electricity that would aid small and medium scale industries, I will provide soft loan for our women to support farming and boost food production.”

Explaining to the mammoth crowd why he dumped the PDP for APC, former Senator who represented Bayelsa-East Senatorial District on the platform of the PDP in the sixth senate, Chief Nimi Barigha-Amange, said his decision was part of his resolve to join other Bayelsans agitating for freedom in the state.

He said “we have been enslaved by only one man who regards himself as emperor, the 105 councillors were nominated by him, the eight LGA chairmen were nominated by him, I cannot be part of that. I have never seen this kind of authoritarian rule since I have been in PDP.”

He further said the PDP had nothing to offer the people of the state any more, and urged everyone to shun any attempt to induce them with money or fake promises.

Senator Amange enjoined the people to work hard and vote for the APC in the November 16th election.

“The APC candidate, Chief Lyon has the requisite knowledge of the challenges facing our people unlike the PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri who is running for the election just for the sake of coming to accomplish the biddings of his master, Hon. Seriake Dickson”, Amange observed. He noted that Lyon is the very best that the APC has presented to the state to offer selfless service to the people, adding that when sworn-in, he would improve the lives of the people of the area.

Earlier in his address, the founder of Ottita Force, a political support group, Prince Gabriel Jonah, promised 100 per cent vote for the APC in the forthcoming governorship election.

Prince Jonah, the younger brother of deputy governor of the state, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd.), said the people of Nembe Kingdom decided to give their total support to the APC because the PDP led government have not shown any form of respect and regard for her people in government and civil service over the years.

He said “the PDP led government have always treated us as second class citizens that do not know who should lead them and what they want. They take decisions without consulting our traditional rulers and people. And this time we won’t let that happen.