Saturday, November 11, 2023
Bayelsa Poll: INEC confirms abduction of electoral official, boat mishap

By Favour Lashem
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the abduction of its Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO) assigned to Registration Area – 06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Wilfred  Ifogah, Head of Voter Education and Publicity at INEC State Headquarters in Yenagoa, who revealed the incident in a statement,  said it happened on Friday.

 He said the SPO, whose name was not disclosed, was abducted while waiting to board a boat to his area of assignment at Amassoma Jetty.

Ifogah further disclosed that a boat carrying electoral personnel to Registration Area 17 (Koluama) in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, capsized, but no life was lost, as the 12 personnel and the boat operator were rescued unhurt.

He said, “We, however, lost our result sheets, power banks and luggage containing personal effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected Registration Areas is 5,368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5,311. INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of election in the affected area.

“The security agencies have been notified.” Ifogah stated.

Police Spokesperson in Bayelsa, CSP Asinim Butswat, could not be reached for comments. (NAN) 

