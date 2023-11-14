Bayelsa Poll: Ex-Information Commissioner congratulates Gov Diri, says it’s tough fight 

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chairman of First Media Network Limited, publishers of FirstNews Newspaper, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, on Monday congratulated Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on his well-deserved victory in the November 11 2023 election.

According to him, it is heartening and exhilarating that despite all the odds, and true to the governor’s epithet as the “Miracle Governor,” he has, once again, triumphed over adversaries in securing reelection for a fresh four-year term.

Iworiso-Markson who was also a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa State, stated these in his congratulatory message for the Governor, saying it was a hard fight.

He said, “It was a hard fight, but we’re happy that the good people of Bayelsa State stood behind you all the way through the election. We’re delighted that the electorate in Bayelsa have graciously returned you to office. One good term, as the saying goes, necessitates a return to office for another. We look forward to your continued success in championing the cause of the good people of our dear Bayelsa State.

“Your Excellency, ours is best wishes for you as you win re-election for your second term in office. We believe that your second term will bring in a breath of fresh air for the good people of Bayelsa State. Our prayer is that you record more successful achievements in fulfilling your campaign promises for this well-deserved second term in office as the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State.

“Your Excellency, you can certainly count on our support at First News throughout your second term, much more than we gave your administration during this outgoing first term. We believe that this second term will enable Your Excellency to consolidate on your enviable and lofty achievements recorded during your first term.

“Your Excellency, please, accept our warm congratulations on your victory and our best wishes for your success as you prepare to once again take up the responsibilities of your exalted office.

As you prepare to embark on your second term programmes and projects, I wish to assure your administration and our good people of Bayelsa State of the support and continued friendship of my media organisation, First News Newspaper. We’re prepared to partner with Your Excellency to further champion the interest of the citizens of our dear state and Nigeria as a whole.

“Your Excellency, First News remains eternally grateful for singling us out as the only online newspaper in the country to run a 12-week special advert campaign on your re-election agenda on our front page on a daily basis. We greatly thank you, Your Excellency, for your invaluable patronage. We cannot but also thank you, Your Excellency, for the state sponsorship of our 3rd Anniversary Annual National Public Lecture, where your Secretary to the State Government (SSG) ably represented you, even in the thick of the governorships election campaign.

“Above all, Your Excellency, we’re glad to have you back in the saddle where you can continue to do more wonders for the good people of Bayelsa State. Keep up the good work, Your Excellency. We appreciate you; the people of Bayelsa rely on your wisdom more than you can imagine. Your Excellency, your reelection has restored the trust in the Bayelsa electorate.

“First News Newspaper and I, personally, look forward to working with you not only to improve on our closer relations, but also to consolidate on our joint efforts to make our state and Nigeria far better for all citizens.”

