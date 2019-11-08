Bayelsa poll: Brass declares support for APCs Lyon

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, has promised to develop adequate waterways security in a bid to boost the tourism potentials of coastal communities in Brass Local Government Council of the State.

Lyon also promised to design sustainable women and youth development and empowerment programs aimed at reducing the rising wave of poverty, unemployment and crime in the state, if he is elected as governor in the forthcoming November 16 election.

Lyon made these promises during the APC Governorship Campaign Rally in Okpoama Town, the country home of former governor and minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Wednesday.

Explaining further, Lyon said the people of the area have no reason to experience poverty and underdevelopment, if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government made the right investment with crude oil gas proceeds that accrued to the state in the past eight years.

Addressing the large crowd of elders, women and youths that received him at the Okpo Square in Okpoama, Lyon accused the PDP of stock piling public funds in Government House with the intention to buy votes on the day of the election because they have lost the trust of the people.

He said “I have it on good authority that the PDP is stock piling money meant to develop your communities in Government House. The aim is to use it to buy your votes on the day of election because they know that they have failed you. My message to you is that you should not sell your votes. Vote for the APC.”

The APC candidate who expressed disappointment with the lack of access road to Brass, potable water and the devastating problem of insecurity, promised to engage traditional rulers, technocrats and other well-meaning Bayelsans to change the face of the oil and gas rich Brass Island

Speaking earlier at the palace of Amayanabo of Okpoama, HRM King Ebitimi Banigo, the Okpo XXI, where he received royal blessings and endorsement, the APC candidate said though he hails from Southern Ijaw LGA, he is a son of Brass LGC because he is married to their daughter. In that sense, he also feels the pains of the people for the past eight years.

He said “as a worthy son I have come to present myself to you, my fathers, to tell you first hand that I am contesting for the number one seat in the State come November 16, and to seek your blessings and endorsement. I have always had respect for traditional leadership and will continue to hold the royal stool with the highest esteem it deserves.”

Responding, King Banigo, who described him as a worthy son of Bayelsa State who has touched the lives of many, said that many politicians have come with fantastic promises without fulfilling any, however, urged Lyon to fulfill his promises when elected into office.

Speaking at Akassa Town where a mammoth crowd made up of different groups waited to receive the campaign train, a former chairman of Brass LGC, Hon. Bello Bina, assured the people that Lyon is a man with worthy character and has proven that he is a man who is capable of keeping his promises.

He also assured the APC candidate of the unflinching support of the entire people of Akassa, especially the women and youths who have not had the opportunity to actively participate in governance.

He said “the people of Akassa pledge their total support to you. And i want to use this occasion to appeal to you not to forget our commitments when you emerge the governor of Bayelsa State.”