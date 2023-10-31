Bayelsa poll: Appeal Court reverses Timipre Sylva’s disqualification as APC candidate  

By Taiye Agbaje and Edith Nwapi

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Tuesday, affirmed Mr Timipre Sylva as the validly elected candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s in the Nov. 11 Bayelsa governorship election.

The three-member panel, in a unanimous judgment, held that the trial court which nullified Sylva’s candidature lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit filed by an APC member, Mr Demesuoyefa Kolomo, having not been an aspirant in the primaries that produced the ex-minister of petroleum.

The court also awarded the sum of N1 million in favour of the appellant (Sylva) in the first appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/1060/2023 between APC and Kolomo.

The panel equally awarded the sum of N1 million in favour of Sylva in the appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/1061/2023 between Sylva vs. Kolomo and two others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sylva’s appeals were against the Oct. 9 judgment delivered by Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, which disqualified Sylva as candidate in the Nov. 11 election.

Kolomo, who described himself as a registered voter, had, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/821/2023 filed on June 3, prayed the court to delete Sylva’s name from the list of candidates vying for the election, having taken an oath of office twice as governor of the state.(NAN)

