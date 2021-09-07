Bayelsa Police repel attack by gunmen, launch manhunt for kidnappers

Operatives of a Joint Task codename Operation Doo Akpor, repelled an attack by gunmen at a nipping point at Okarki Junction, Yenagoa.

is containing in a statement issued Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa Police Command, SP Asinmi Butwait.

Sept. 5, Operatives of Operation Doo Akpor, at Okarki Junction came under heavy by gunmen.

“The gallant operatives engaged the hoodlums in a shoot-out and repelled them from attacking the nipping point,’’ he said.

Butwait stated that unfortunately a Police Sargeant and an Operative of the Nigeria and Civil Defence Corps, fatal gunshots wounds, which led to their death.

In a separate incident, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed the residence of one Chief Gbalipre Turner, Sept. 5, at Samphino Road, Yenagoa, and abducted to an unknown destination.

The PPRO said responded swiftly and pursued the kidnappers to Onuebum waterfront, where they abandoned the vehicle used in the and ran away with the victim through a speedboat.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa Command, Echeng Echeng, had ordered for a manhunt to rescue the kidnapped victim and arrest the fleeing gunmen.

The commissioner further appealed to members of the public to volunteer useful information that would assist the police in its investigation. (NAN)

