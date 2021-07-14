Bayelsa police launch ”discreet” investigation into killing of undergraduate by jealous lover

July 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



The Bayelsa on Wednesday launched a ”discreet” investigation into the alleged killing of an undergraduate of the Niger Delta University (NDU), murdered by soldier boyfriend.

Asinmin Butswait, Public Relations’ Bayelsa a statement said that Mr Mike Okoli, the of , gave the order Yenogoa.

The police have recovered the decomposing corpse of the 23-year-old victim,  Jennifer Ugadu,  a  second year student the faculty of Education.

”The corpse was discovered on July 13. Preliminary investigation reveals was shot in apartment by boyfriend, James Matol, who is allegedly a of the Nigerian Army.

“Investigations also reveal was last seen with the boyfriend on July 11,” the police said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,