Bayelsa Police command inaugurates anti-cultism squad

Bayelsa Police Command has inaugurated an Anti-cultism Squad in its bid to contain the resurgence of cult-related activities and clashes in Bayelsa.

The is made known in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) of the Bayelsa Police Command, SP Asinmi Butswat, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

It said that the squad had since begun aggressive crack down on cultists and violent criminals.

According to the statement, so far, 32 cultists have been arrested and upon conclusion of investigation will be charged to court under the Bayelsa State Anti-Cultism law.

“Consequently, all cult leaders, patrons and members, including minors, who have been influenced into joining the various cult groups, are hereby warned to desist forthwith from any gathering.’’

The statement also warned them to avoid “initiations and campaigns as well as any activity to promote the interest of their groups irrespective of its being violent or non-violent.

“The State Police Command is not unaware of the open and hidden involvement of prominent individuals supporting the activities of the cult groups.

“The Command wishes to state clearly and unequivocally that henceforth their perceived positions of elevation will not protect them if found violating the law.

“The Public is hereby advised to take particular note of sections 1,2,3,4 and 6 of the Bayelsa State Secret Cults/Societies and similar activities (Prohibition) Law, 2012.

“(The law) provides for the prohibition of secret cults and sundry offences with punishment ranging from five years to 10 years imprisonment without the option of fine,” the statement added. (NAN)

