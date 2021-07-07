Bayelsa police command arrests 4 robbery suspects, recover pistol

The The Bayelsa Police Command has confirmed the arrest of four armed robbery suspects in Yenagoa, the state capital.



This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the command’s Spokesman, SP Asinim Butswait, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa.

Butswait stated that the arrest was made by the Special Weapons And Tactics operatives of the the command.

According to him, the operatives stormed the suspects’ hideout at Ebisam Road in the Akenfa suburb of Yenagoa at about 5am on July 6, 2021, following a tip-off.



He stated that the operatives arrested the suspects at a time they “were planning an operation”.

Butswait stated that a barretta pistol was recovered from one of the suspects, identified as Prefateyah Francis, 30.



He gave the names of the other suspects as Job Edward, 41, Barine Nwinee, 41, and Edho Kingsley, 44.

“They have volunteered useful information. They will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation,” he stated.



Butswait restated the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli’s appeal to residents to continue to assist the command in its arduous task of fighting crime in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...