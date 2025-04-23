Bayelsa PDP refutes dissolution of Exco, appointment of committee

The Bayelsa Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says reports that the State Working Committee of the PDP led by Solomon Agwana has been dissolved is false.

By Nathan Nwakamma

Mr Ebiye Ogoli, State Publicity Secretary of PDP in Bayelsa also said on Wednesday that reports that a new State Caretaker Committee had been appointed was not correct.

According to Ogoli, the reports are intentionally mischievous and ludicrous.

He said that the tenure of the former Zonal Executive Committee of the PDP elapsed on March 13, 2025, adding that to avoid a vacuum, a new caretaker committee was appointed and constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) on March 13, 2025.

“The new caretaker committee is headed by the highly respected Chief Emmanuel Ogidi to oversee the affairs of the party, pending the convocation of an Elective South South Zonal Congress of the party.

“The report that the new State Caretaker Committee was appointed by the Zonal Executive Committee headed by Chief Dan Orbih is not correct.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) also pronounced the factional Zonal PDP congress held in Calabar, Cross River State that produced Chief Dan Orbih, as unconstitutional and a nullity.

“We also place it on record that the Zonal EXCO of the Party even when it is properly constituted still lacks the constitutional powers to dissolve a State Working Committee of the party,” Ogoli said.

He said that the State High Court, which sat in respect of the suspension of Mr George Turnah had yet to determine the case, and in which case, Mr George Turnah remained suspended from PDP in the state.

The Bayelsa PDP noted that 2027 was months away and urged members to resist the plans by outside forces to destabilise the PDP in Bayelsa.

“Our dear Governor, Senator Douye Diri is a patriot, who has proven that he means well for the quick transformation of our homeland.

“The duty we owe ourselves is to continue to support him to deliver on his promises for us all, which is the obligation we owe Bayelsa, and our children yet unborn,” Ogoli said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)