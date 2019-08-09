Bayelsa PDP Primaries: Timi Alaibe appoints Campaign DG, others

The Campaign Organisation of Chief Timi Alaibe, governorship aspirant for the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party’s primaries in Bayelsa, has named Mr Peremobowei Ebebi, as its Director General (DG).

Prof Seiyefa Brisibe, the Administrative Secretary of the Campaign Organisation disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Bayelsa.

Brisibe said the DG, a former two-time Bayelsa Deputy Governor and Speaker of the state House of Assembly would lead a team of other dedicated members of the Campaign Organisation to victory

He said ther appointees to run the campaign included, Sen. Nimi Barigha-Amange, Chief Kemi Prefa and Chief Rufus Abadi as Campaign Coordinators for Bayelsa East, Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central Senatorial Districts respectively.

Brisibe said that Hon.Vivienne Ere, first female member of the Bayelsa state House of Assembly was appointed as the Campaign’s Woman Leader.

He said Ere would be assisted by three women leaders who will lead the campaign in the three Senatorial Districts of the state as Women Coordinators.

The women are: Ms Tombra Atenakpa, Sodaguo Festus-Omoni and Mrs Bridget Ogoi to coordinate Bayelsa West, Bayelsa East and Bayelsa Central senatorial districts respectively.

Brisibe urged the appointees to work in unison to ensure that Alaibe emerge the preferred aspirant of the 1400 delegates that will participate in the Sept. 3 primaries. (NAN)

