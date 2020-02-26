Bayelsa: PDP hails Supreme Court verdict

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday applauded the Supreme Court for its verdict on Bayelsa governorship review application filed by the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate, Lyon.

A statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday, noted that the elements and grounds for PDP demands for the reversal of Imo State Governorship election judgment, were completely different from those of Bayelsa.

“It is, therefore, instructive to note that the various election matters before the Supreme Court were brought on clearly distinctive grounds and each should be treated on its merit before the law,” he said.

According to Ologbondiyan, the only reason APC was pushing for a review of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Bayelsa and Zamfara Governorship elections, was to cause confusion and blackmail the apex court from treating the Imo case on merit.

“The party, therefore, urged the Supreme Court not to succumb to the threats and blackmail to push it or restrain itself from looking at the merit of the Imo case; correcting the mistakes and reversing the flawed judgment,” he said.