The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) says the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the board in Emelya 1, Bayelsa, will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. A statement by the Corporate Communications Department, NCDMB on its website on Thursday said Mr Simbi Wabote gave the assurance after an assessment visit to the project site.

Wabote said his assessment visit was a prelude to the planned tour by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva to the Board’s major projects. He said the projects included the Oil and Gas Park projects at Emeyal 1, Bayelsa State and Odukpani in Cross River State and the Composite Gas Cylinder Manufacturing facility at Polaku, Bayelsa. Wabote expressed delight with the quality and speed of work by the wholly Nigerian contractors.

He noted that their work compared favorably with similar jobs across Nigeria and provided evidence that the Board was always acting in accordance with its guidelines on patronage of local service companies. Wabote said: “The park will create a low-cost manufacturing hub that will produce equipment components and spare parts to be utilised in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

“The project started with a groundbreaking ceremony on April 27, 2018 and has now reached about 68 percent completion, with four major structures nearly completed, while foundation work was starting on some buildings and parts of the project. “We still have a long way to go because most of the buildings are getting to the finishing stages while some are just starting. We believe that we will complete this project by Q4, 2022.”

He noted that the facility would stimulate the manufacturing of oil and gas components in-country and reverse the current trend whereby the sector depended on importation for most of its finished products. According to him, it will also save the much-needed foreign exchange for the nation, create jobs for Nigerians and bring about technological innovations. He noted that shortage of electricity would not affect companies that would set up in the park.

“We have been able to conquer the challenge of electricity at this site. We have built a 10 megawatts gas plant to guaranty power to the site,” Wabote said. The executive secretary also confirmed that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) was supporting the oil and gas project through a Capacity Development Initiative (CDI).

“Shell’s commitment to the project included the construction of Effluent Treatment Plant, Fire Station and acquisition of two fire trucks. “The company also is committed to construct water treatment plant, sewage systems and piping network for water,” he said. (NAN)