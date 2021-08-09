Bayelsa new CP assumes office -Command

Police Command   Bayelsa , said  its new Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng, has assumed office.

Echeng who assumed duties on Monday,   was deployed Bayelsa,  following retirement of CP Mike Okoli.

This is contained a statement by SP Asinmi Butswat, Police Officer (PPRO) of  the command.

Butswat  said that prior his appointment, the new CP had  served as Police Component Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Compo Mopol, Force Headquarters Abuja and CP,  Central Criminal Registry, among others.

“The command solicits  cooperation and partnership of good and well- meaning people of Bayelsa, accord the new CP, necessary discharge his duties without hindrance .” (NAN)

