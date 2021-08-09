Bayelsa new CP assumes office -Command

The Police Command in Bayelsa , said its new Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng, has assumed office.

Echeng who assumed duties on Monday, was deployed to Bayelsa, following the retirement of CP Mike Okoli.

This is contained in a statement by SP Asinmi Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command.

Butswat said that prior to his appointment, the new CP had served as Police Component Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Compo Mopol, Force Headquarters Abuja and CP, Central Criminal Registry, among others.

“The command solicits cooperation and partnership of good and well- meaning people of Bayelsa, to accord the new CP, necessary support to discharge his duties without hindrance .” (NAN)

