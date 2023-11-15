Bayelsa leaders of thought congratulate Diri, appeal for appointment

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Epie/ Atissa leaders of thought have congratulated Governor Diri of Bayelsa state, and appealed for consideration of their sons and daughter for appointments.

The Group in a letter to the Governor commended him for laudable achievements and successes recorded by his administration.

They declare their unalloyed and continuous support for the Governor, while equally requesting for consideration for appointments in the Governor’s administration as a way of adding weight and spirit to their resolve to continue to stand by him.

The letters reads:With profound respect we write to congratulate His Excellency on the laudable achievements and success of your administration. With the spate of development across the State, especially the landmark projects that have given a facelift to the State Capital so far, the Epie/ Atissa Leaders of Thought has deemed it fit to support your ambition for a second tenure.

“As the saying goes” One good tenure deserves another”. It is on account of this that our organization has met severally and openly endorsed your candidature and that of your running mate His Excellency Senator Lawrence Ewrhuvjakpo Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State.

Only yesterday, the Leadership of our organization met with all the political Stakeholders of Yenagoa Constituency 1 and unanimously resolved to set up a Campaign Council to intensify the ongoing campaigns for your re-election by going from community to community in a bid to capture all the votes of the electorate of the indigenes and non-indigenes resident in our land. Our strategy is to mobilize our leaders, and the teaming youth and women for rallies and campaigns from Igbogene down to Agbura Yenebebeli, and Ikolo to ensure that we cast our votes overwhelmingly for you come 11th November, 2023.

“Your Excellency Sir, our resolve to support your quest to return to Creek Haven for a second term is hinged on the fact that you have won the confidence and acceptance of the entire people of Bayelsa State with the litany of human and infrastructural development strides in the last three and half years. Indeed, there is no vacancy in Creek Haven until you have accomplished your eight years.

“We remain committed to this cause and we shall not relent until you are sworn in for a second tenure as the Executive Govemor of Bayelsa State. We will, however request that you consider more sons and daughters of Epie and Atissa for appointments to support us in mobilizing all the electorate of the Wards and Units in Yelga Constituency 1 ( Epie / Atissa). We believe, this will add more weight and spirit to our clamour to return you and your running mate at the polls.

“Please, find attached a list of candidates nominated for your kind consideration and gracious approval for appointments.

“Please, accept the assurances of the Epie/ Atisaa Leaders of Thought for your office and person

“1. Professor Steve Azaiki- Deputy Chairman

“2. Chief Dr. Boma Spero Jack- Vice Chairman

“3. Chief Markson Fefegha- Secretary General

“4. Chief Zebakame Nathus- Financial Secretary

“5. Dr. Patterson Ogun- Director of Publicity

“6. Chief Diekivie Okulovie Obhoo -Dir. Intergovernmental / Chieftaincy Affairs

“7. Barr. Ayabo Francis Igodo- Legal Adviser.”

