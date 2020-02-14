Bayelsa: Lawmaker congratulates Diri, says court verdict is victory for Bayelsa

The member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Francis Agbo, has described the Supreme Court judgment on Bayelsa governorship election as victory for Bayelsa.

Agbo, who was a Special Adviser on Media Relations to Gov. Seriake Dickson in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) people of Iajw and Bayelsa.

“The Supreme Court judgment is a victory for PDP, Bayelsa and Ijaw nation; it further shows clearly that PDP is on ground in Bayelsa.

“It shows further that PDP is Bayelsa and Bayelsa is PDP and that is why you can see the outpouring of emotions, spontaneous reactions and happiness,’’ he said.

The federal lawmaker while congratulating Diri, advised him to reconcile with opposition and organise security summit in the state for its peace and stability.

“There is need to convene peace and security summit so that people who are politically violent will be talked addressed.

Agbo assure the people of Bayelsa that there would be consolidation on success from the “Restoration family’’ and the achievements of Dickson’s administration in the state; and that where necessary the wrong would be right.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sacked David Lyon and Sen. Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo as governor and deputy governor elect in the Nov. 16, 2019 Bayelsa governorship election.

Justice Ejembi Eko, who delivered the lead judgment, reinstated the Nov. 12, 2019, judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja that disqualified Degi-Eremieoyo from participating in the governorship poll.

The court held that the trial court was right in finding the deputy guilty of presenting false information to INEC.

Justice Mary Odili-led panel held that no person shall be qualified to contest election if he presented false information for the purpose of election.

The apex court ordered that the certificate of return be withdrawn immediately from the governor and his deputy and be issued to the candidate with the second highest votes in the Nov. 16, 2019 election.(NAN)