Bayelsa is more than oil, says Tinubu in Yenagoa

By Chimezie Godfrey

Hundreds of Bayelsa State people and residents defied the downpour on Thursday to receive the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential campaign train led by the Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Yenagoa.

Tinubu, who spoke to the mammoth crowd at Ox- Bow Lake Pavilion, venue of the rally, described Bayelsa as more than oil.

“The entire world knows that Bayelsa is rich in oil, and is among Nigeria’s largest producing states. The revenue from oil has been the backbone of government income and foreign exchange earnings.

“But what the world often forgets is that Bayelsa is more than just pipelines and oil installations. It is a community of decent and good people, proud of the culture and traditions, yet hopeful of what the future holds.

“You are fishermen and boat operators of great skill and reputation. You are farmers, businessmen, market women, teachers, students and professionals in all fields.

“You have played a critical and leading role in the development of our national economy.

“Now, I am a man of fair play. I believe a person, a state and even a nation should be repaid for the good and positive things they have done.

“It is high time that Bayelsa is duly acknowledged for its role in national development and even more fairly paid back in kind for that positive role.

“If you vote for me and my team, that unfair day will surely end. We will reconstruct and maintain vital federal roadways such as the Mbiama-Yenegoa-Nembe-Brass highway. We will work with willing and capable private sector partners to build a comprehensive network of swamp bridges that connect swamp settlements with upland areas and the wider world.

“My government will make the safety and security of the people of this state its highest priority. We will take the necessary measures to address security challenges in the waterways by winning the fight against kidnapping, oil theft and piracy in the Niger Delta region”.

According to him, he would ensure Bayelsa State reaches its potential as one of the country’s largest producers of oil because Nigeria would not be what it is today if not for the oil that was first discovered in the state.

Tinubu regretted the state of development in the state and urged the people to vote for the APC to ensure development comes to the state. He promised to make Bayelsa a technical hub that will link the state to the rest of the world.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Bayelsa State Coordinator, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Timipre Sylva, portrayed Bayelsa as an APC state, saying the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stole “our victory but didn’t even know what to do with it.”

According to Sylva, Nigerians have the best presidential material in Tinubu, a man with proven track record. “Tinubu did wonders in Lagos State. He left an extraordinary legacy. He will do the same for the whole of Nigeria when elected as President in 2023.” He urged Nigerians to vote for the man who would create opportunities for all, especially the youths.

Other speakers at the event including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Director- General of the campaign, Governor Simon Lalong and his Deputy, Adams Oshiomhole, declared Tinubu as the best presidential candidate deserving of the votes of Nigerians.