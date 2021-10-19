Bayelsa imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on waterways, bans 200hp engine boats

As part of measures to curtail sea piracy, kidnappings and other criminal activities, the Bayelsa government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on its waterways.



Gov. Duoye Diri, who announced the measure on Monday evening, at the end of the 12th state security council meeting, held at Government House, Yenagoa, said the curfew on water transportation, which takes immediate effect, is between 7pm and 6am, as he also announced a ban on the use of 200-hp speed boats.



Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the Special Adviser on Security Matters 1, Mr Akpoebi Agberebi, said, henceforth, no permit would be issued for the use of 200-hp engines, warning that violators would face the full wrath of the law.



He, however, said that there would be concessions for emergency movement, during the curfew hours, while calling on Bayelsa people to feel free to report violators to the state security outfit, Operation Doo-Akpo, on its dedicated phone line 07006464644.



Agberebi also said that the council resolved that communities, whose lands had been acquired by the state government, should desist from any form of protests.



He stated that some communities, still parading themselves as landlords, had been constituting a nuisance by taking the laws into their hands and depriving other citizens their freedom of movement.



Earlier, in his charge to the newly posted Commissioner of Police to the state, CP Benjamin Okolo, Diri expressed the optimism that by his profile, he would add value to the state by curbing crime and criminality.



Diri, urged the new Police boss to synergise, collaborate and partner with sister security agencies, and the state in particular, to achieve zero tolerance of crime.



He said: “Let me welcome our newest member to this council, the Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo. On behalf of members of the state security council, I welcome you to this meeting.



“We believe by your profile, you would add value to the security council, as well as to our state, and ensure that crime and criminality are brought to zero level.



“The creed of this council is that we have zero tolerance for crime and criminality. So, we welcome you and believe that you will synergise, collaborate and partner with sister security agencies, and with the state government,” he said. (NAN)

