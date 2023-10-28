Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi election will be conducted without interference- NSA

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has assured Nigerians that Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi off-cycle governorship elections would be conducted without any form of interference.

Ribadu stated this at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting on Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections held on Friday at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja.

He said that the security agencies would work with INEC to ensure that the election was free, fair and credible.

“We want to give assurance to Nigerians that this election will be even better than what we have had in the past. This election is going to be free and fair.

“This election will be without interference. This election is going to be without violence. This election is going to be credible.

“It is going to be litmus test for us. Three important states, one in the North-Central, one in the South-East, one in the South -South and we are ready.

“We will provide what it takes to provide credible elections and we are impressed with the preparations we have seen from INEC and we will work together. Collectively it is our responsibility to deliver,’’ he said.

Ridadu, who said that the security agencies were fully prepared for the states elections, saying nothing is as important as free and fair election in a democracy and President Bola Tinubu-led government is ready to provide that.

“Mr President has given his orders. He said he wants to see free, fair, credible election and this is going to be the first election under his watch.

“ He said that we should take this message to INEC and to Nigerians that he is going to be very much available to support you to make sure Nigeria have free and fair elections.

“I also to tell everyone including the politicians, nothing much important than to have a free and fair election, if we want this country is to move forward.

“ He is a democrat, he believes in democracy. He will support you. Already we have seen it as the entire requirement we have putting out to him, he has given us the go ahead.

“The entire security forces and all our requirement has been met, the rest is for us to deliver,’’ he said.

Ribadu commended INEC Chairman for his efforts toward improvement of Nigeria electoral process.

He said elections conducted so far under Yakubu had been progressively, improving and Nigeria now moving towards meeting expected standard.

Earlier in his remarks, Yakubu who is also the co-chair of ICCES urged the security to take decisive action against perpetrators of electoral violence in the three state elections.

He said that Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi were not the easiest States in Nigeria to conduct elections because of their difficult geographical terrain and prevailing insecurity.

These according to Yakubu were compounded by negative mobilisation by political actors, especially since the commencement of campaign in public on July 14.

“Ultimate responsibility for election security lies with the security agencies. Our message to the security agencies is to take decisive action against perpetrators of electoral violence.

“This is the surest way to guarantee a safe environment for the peaceful conduct of elections and electoral activities.

“In doing so, security personnel on electoral duty should remain neutral and committed to the established professional code of conduct and rules of engagement,’’Yakubu said.

He called on politicians in states where the election would take place to call their candidates and supporters to order.

The INEC Chairman said that violence and other undemocratic activities such as vote buying, attacks on election officials and disruption of the electoral process must stop.

He disclosed that out of the 5,409,438 registered voters in the three states, 5,169,692 had collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

Yakubu who said that two polling units in Bayelsa and 38 in Imo were without registered voters, added that eligible voters were expected to vote in all the 10,510 polling units in their states

“Similarly, election results will be collated in 649 Registration Areas/Wards, 56 Local Government Areas and three state collation centres.

“This gives us a cumulative figure of 11,178 voting and collation locations to deploy security personnel in the three states.

“This is in addition to ensuring a secure environment for the ongoing campaigns and rallies by political parties and candidates, security of voters, the escort of personnel and materials, protection of assets and general security for all persons with legitimate reason to participate in the election and electoral activities.(NAN)

