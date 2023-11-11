Bayelsa Guber: Sylva votes, commends election process despite delays 

Saturday, November 11, 2023
By Frank Shedrack

Chief Timipre Sylva, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa, has commended the general peaceful conduct of the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Sylva cast his vote at about 1p.m at polling unit 4 in Okpoama, Brass Local Government Area.

He said that the election process has so far been smooth in spite of delays in the commencement of voting in the area.

Sylva urged voters to remain peaceful and avoid any act that would compromise the polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that election in the 17 polling units in Okpoama commenced at about 11am due to late arrival of election materials. (NAN)

