Bayelsa Guber Primary: PDP NWC releases approved list of delegates

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has released the approved list of delegates for the conduct of the Bayelsa 2023 Governorship Primary Election.

A statement issued by the National Organizing Secretary, PDP, Hon. Umar M. Bature on Monday revealed that the said exercise for Wednesday, April 12 , 2023.

Bature stated,”The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has approved the nomination of the following stakeholders to serve on the BAYELSA STATE GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY ELECTORAL COMMITTEE to conduct the Primary Election for the purpose of nominating the candidate of our great Party for the upcoming 2023 Gubernatorial Elections in the State.

“The exercise is scheduled for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2023 at the State Capital, Yenagoa.

“COMPOSITION:

1.​ H. E. SEN. ADEMOLA NURUDEEN JACKSON ADELEKE-​CHAIRMAN

2.​ DR. MRS. OBY NWOGU​​​​ – MEMBER

3.​ HON. GABRIEL ONYEWIFE​​​ – MEMBER

4.​ HON. MRS. SARATU HAMMAN​​​ – MEMBER

5.​ ALH. GURAMA BAWA​​​​ – MEMBER

6.​ MRS. FARIDA UMAR​​​​​ – MEMBER​

7.​ HON. BARR. SUNDAY MARSHAL KATUNG​ – SECRETARY.

“In the same vein, and pursuant to its commitment of free, fair and transparent elections, the NWC hereby formally releases the approved list of delegates for the Bayelsa 2023 Governorship Primary Election.”