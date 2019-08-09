Bayelsa Guber Poll: Jonathan urges Okara to bring experience to bear on governance if elected

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Mr Kemela Okara to bring his wealth of experience to bear on governance in Bayelsa, if he was elected as governor in the upcoming gubernatorial elections.

Okara, who is the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), visited the former president in his Yenagoa residence on Wednesday night, to formally inform him of his desire to run for office in the Nov. 16 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primaries for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold on Sept. 3, while the gubernatorial election will hold on Nov. 16.

The visit by Okara to Jonathan was part of his statewide consultations with critical stakeholders in Bayelsa ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Jonathan, who was the immediate past president of Nigeria, expressed confidence in Okara’s capabilities as a two-time Commissioner for Trade Industry and Investments, and SSG to run the state competently.

“As the immediate past secretary to the state government and from your exposure as a lawyer in Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of the nation, I expect you to perform well as a governor.

“Just know that my doors are open anytime you wish to see me for counsel and consultations,” the former president said.

Earlier, Okara had thanked Jonathan for finding time to host him and his entourage amid his busy schedule.

“Your Excellency, there is no way that I will not seek your blessings as I strive to run for the office of the governor.

“I came to you because of your wealth of experience and rich political pedigree.

“It is for this singular reason that I have come to inform you of my desire to contest for the office of the governor of Bayelsa State and for your blessing,” Okara added. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

