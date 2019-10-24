Bayelsa guber poll: APC accuses PDP of panic-mongering

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State of trying to foster panic in the state to prepare the ground for a state government-sponsored violence ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The State Publicity Secretary and Secretary, Media and Publicity Committee of APC Bayelsa State 2019 Governorship Campaign Council, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, stated this on Thursday in Yenagoa in a reaction to allegations of poll rigging and violence by the Bayelsa PDP Chairman, Mr. Moses Cleopas.

APC also accused the governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, and his party of engaging in “a dress rehearsal for their own usual electoral violence and poll robbery.

”It described the allegations by PDP as “the ranting of a panic-stricken party rocked by greed and fear of failure owing to its own poor performance, which is struggling to sow anxiety among the people to stave off imminent electoral rejection.”

The statement said, “It is clear to the people of Bayelsa State and, indeed, Nigeria that the Peoples Democratic Party in the state is in a terrible panic mood. Raising false alarm is only a way of managing their anxiety.

“False accusation and panic-mongering have been their signature election eve dress rehearsal for violence and electoral manipulation. The whole country saw it in 2015/2016. Ahead of November 16, PDP in the state is engaged in another full-scale practice before the launch of their terror assault on our electoral democracy.

“The party seems even more desperate this time. Hit by a wave of defections and imminent consequence of its poor performance, PDP in Bayelsa is nervous. And it has entered a persecution complex mode.

“In addition to the known contents of the PDP terror package, as hinted by its state chairman, APC is aware of the governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson’s plot to ‘pardon’ some hardened criminals who had been convicted for various criminal offences, apparently, for use as foot soldiers in his party’s electoral violence and manipulation scheme.

“Obviously conscious of the fact that this evil plot has been exposed, Dickson and PDP are hastily clutching at the last straw of panic-mongering.

“But, unfortunately for them, their strategy has become an old joke to Bayelsans.“Let us reiterate that APC is not distracted by PDP’s antics ahead of the governorship election. We remain focused.

“We are on the ballot to win. The mood of Bayelsa currently accords with our message. And we will win.”