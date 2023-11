Bayelsa guber: APC commends INEC

By Shedrack Frank

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the success so far recorded in the on-going governorship election in the state.

APC Publicity Secretary in Bayelsa, Mr Doifie Boukoribo, gave the commendation shortly after casting his vote in polling Unit 4, Ward 4 Okpo Play Ground II, Okpoama Brass Local Government Area (LGA).

Boukoribo, however, expressed displeasure over reports alleging that some APC members were prevented from voting at Sampou and other communities in Kolokuma Opokuma LGA.

He called on security agencies to wade into the situation and ensure that all Bayelsa citizens of voting age exercised their franchise. (NAN)

