Bayelsa group wants peaceful conduct of guber poll



By Naomi Sharang

The Bayelsa Mandate Forum (BMF), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has tasked stakeholders to ensure that the Nov.11 Bayelsa governorship election is peaceful and credible.



Mrs Esther Ikurite, the Chairperson, BMF, said this in a statement in Abuja.



She expressed worry over recent outbreak of violence and tragic killing of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter in Nembe community of the state.





“Our group has always cherished peace, unity and the spirit of brotherhood among our members and we have actively contributed to the development and progress of Bayelsa.



“However, the recent incidents of political violence have shaken our confidence and created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.



“We strongly condemn any form of violence, intimidation and hate speech in the run-up to the upcoming Nov. 11, governorship election,” she said.





Ikurite appealed to the law enforcement agencies to investigate the violence in Nembe community and bring the perpetrators to justice.



She said justice must be served to prevent recurrence of such incidents to ensure that those who resorted to violence were held accountable for their actions.



“As members of the Bayelsa Mandate Forum, we are committed to contributing positively to the development of our state.





“We look forward to an election process that is peaceful, transparent and reflective of the will of the people.



“We urge all political parties and their candidates to put the interests of the people of Bayelsa first and work together to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for all,” he said.(NAN)



Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

