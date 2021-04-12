The Bayelsa Government on Monday said that it would ensure that its ongoing infrastructure projects across the state meet world class standards as well as provide value for money.

Mr. Ebiye Tarabina, the Chairman of the Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, said this while inspecting ongoing projects in the state.

He said that the projects were designed to comply with the highest standards specified in their contracts.

Tarabina advised contractors handling the state government’s projects to execute their contracts according to standards and specifications as the directorate would not hesitate to wield the big stick against any erring contractor.

The chairman warned that the era of contractors cutting corners only to deliver substandard jobs was over.

He said that the directorate would spare no effort in ensuring that contractors keep to their contractual agreements.

The chairman, who noted that Gov. Douye Diri remained committed to the completion of all ongoing projects on schedule, charged contractors handling the various projects to expedite action on them.

He said that the projects embarked upon were aimed at upgrading social facilities in Bayelsa to align the state with the league of cities with world class infrastructure , thus making Bayelsa comparable with other developed states.

Tarabina also noted that the gains of the investments being made by the present administration in the provisions of critical infrastructure would soon be positively felt on a large scale in all sectors.

The chairman lauded the firm handling the Yenagoa-Oporoma Road project for the speed of work, noting that the project is strategic and upon completion, would lead to the accelerated development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road will link Yenagoa to Oporoma, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, the largest of the eight LGAs which can only be accessed through the waterways by boats.

Responding at the project site, an indigene of Oporoma community, Mr. Daniel Brazil, stated that the project would impact positively on the socio-economic status of the Oporoma community and Southern Ijaw LGA at large.

He commended the efforts of Gov. Diri for funding the project and expressed his appreciation to the chairman of the directorate for the inspection tour of the project to ensure compliance by contractors.

NAN reports that projects inspected include: the Nembe unity bridge; the Bayelsa Media complex, Ekeki; the Igbogene-Tombia Road and the Yenagoa-Oporoma Road.

The chairman was accompanied on the inspection tour by engineers from the directorate, heads of departments, newsmen and support staff of the directorate. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

