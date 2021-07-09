Bayelsa govt. wants FG to site proposed sports university in Asoama

July 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



Bayelsa Government has urged  Federal Ministry Youth and Sports Development to site proposed University Sports Asoama in the Kolokuma/Opokuma area the state.

Gov. Douye Diri made while hosting Minister Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Friday Bayelsa Government House in Yenagoa.

He urged  ministry to take advantage of world-class facilities available state’ Sports Academy In Asoama.

Diri, who represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, assured of his administration’ preparedness to contribute its part in implementing the already existing agreement between Bayelsa and the federal ministry.

He maintained that the facilities at Asoama could be used to groom young Nigerians both in academics and sports in line with the minister’ three “Is” policy.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that the three “Is” is a policy of Infrastructure, Incentives and Investment, targeted at harnessing potentialities in the sports sector.

Diri said the institution could begin with the awarding of Diploma- and Certificate-awarding programmes, in to short-term in-service courses for Nigerian coaches to enhance their professional know-how.

“I want us to look at the specifics in that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) we entered into. Now that we have an academy, which you have fallen in love with.

“We that if is an idea of having a Federal University of Sports in the country, then can actually start from Asoama.

“We have almost all the facilities on ground. The place is safe and good for studies. We can collaborate and start with diploma-awarding programmes and grow to become a full-fledged university.

“On our part, we are ready to do everything within our powers to realise this because is going to help our country and economy.

“We also people from outside the country, particularly from the African continent, will also come here when kicks off,” he said.

Earlier, Dare had said he in the state to visit and inspire the five wrestlers who qualified to the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games which begins on July 23.

He lauded the Bayelsa government for its commitment to the development of sports in terms of supporting its contingent to national sports meets and the building of infrastructure.

Dare particularly commended the government for building a sports academy at Asoama and indicated his ministry’s readiness to partner with it to upgrade the facility for use in no distant future.

The minister, who expressed satisfaction with the construction of a wrestling gym, describing it as world class.

He also to work with the present administration in the state to build a national swimming pool in the state.

“Bayelsa is a sports-loving state. It is noted for the support you are giving to the growth of wrestling in this country.

“I dare say that, Bayelsa is the wrestling capital of Nigeria and indeed the African continent because our wrestlers dominate the continent.

“This morning, I visited your wrestling gym that is under construction and I excited that it met international standards.

“It shows a government that has foresight and is really committed to sports development, which is rare,” the Minister said.()

Tags: , , , ,