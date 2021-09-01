Bayelsa Govt to complete ongoing projects – Commissioner

Bayelsa Government on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to prudent and transparent use of public funds to complete ongoing projects.

Mr Ayeba Duba, the state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, said the administration would ensure value for money in the execution of the projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Duba gave the assurance during the monthly `Transparency Briefing’ on income and expenditure for the months of May and June 2021.

“As a government, we are happy to continue doing what we are doing by being transparent enough so that Bayelsa people will know that their common wealth is in very safe hands.

“We are not misusing the trust and as a government, we are out to make sure that whatever that is desirous, whatever that is good for the people of Bayelsa state, gets to them as a people.”

According to him, none of the many projects embarked upon by the government “will be abandoned halfway”.

Presenting the financial figures, the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Treasury, Mr. Timipre Seipulu revealed that the state received a gross inflow of N11.8 billion in May and N8.7 billion in June.

He disclosed that the government spent N12.4 billion in May on recurrent and capital expenditure, leaving the state with a deficit of N3.5 billion.

Seipulu however said that the deficit was plugged with the balance of N10 billion brought forward from the month of April.

He also said that N7.3 billion was spent by the government in June with the help of the balance brought forward from the month of May, leaving a balance of N2.9 billion in the coffers of the state. (NAN)

