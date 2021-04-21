The Bayelsa Government says it is putting finishing touches to re-launch its quick response security outfit codenamed: “Operation Doo Akpo,” to enhance security in the state.The Deputy Governor, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this known on Wednesday, at a meeting with traditional rulers from Yenagoa Local Government Area at the Government House.Ewhrudjakpo urged traditional rulers to be vigilant and take charge of security in their domains.”

We assure the people of an improved and more secure environment. The new Operation Doo Akpo would not only be better equipped but also draw its personnel from all uniformed security agencies in the state.” In the next couple of months, it will be back to its usual capacity of responding to distress calls promptly as they are currently being equipped.“In terms of maritime security, we are not leaving anything to chance. Very soon, we will work with the House of Assembly to get a law on maritime curfew. So that no speed boats will move at 7 p.m, except on special duty. We will then activate the Marine Police,”he said.He further explained that youths in the communities would also be involved in the security arrangement with collaboration of traditional rulers and the community development committees to prevent criminals from infiltrating villages to perpetrate crime.Responding on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Ebenibe of Atissa Kingdom, King Godwin Igodo, maintained that the new security structure would enable them have direct access to the Special Adviser on Security to fight crimes in their communities.“

They have nurtured, fed and grown monsters. But I can assure you that things are changing gradually.”Within the confines of our laws , they will be tackled and this place will be too hot for them. It’s better for them to change now or they leave the state,”he stated.Also responding to claims that government had always been part of signing of Global Memoranda of Understanding (GMOU) in the area, Ewhrudjakpo, pointed out that the implementation had always been shrouded in secrecy, thereby making supervision by government difficult.”Government wants to be directly involved in the preparation, signing and supervision of GMOUs between corporate organizations and communities to protect the interest of the people,” he said.Summarizsng the presentations of his colleagues, the Commissioner for Information,

Mr Ayibaina Duba, said that government was determined to positively impact on the lives of the people through its policies and programmes.He therefore charged the traditional rulers to assist in the protection of oil facilities and other government infrastructure in their various domains since the revenue accruing to the state mainly depends on the volume of crude oil produced from the state.Also speaking, the state House of Assembly members from Yenagoa, including Mrs Ebiuwou Koku Obiyai, Mr Ted Elemeforo and Mr Oforji Oboku as well as the Mayor of Yenagoa City, Mr Uroupaye Nimizuo gave account of their stewardship to their constituents.Also in his contribution, the Chairman of Yenagoa Traditional Rulers Council and the Ibenanaowei of Gbarain Kingdom, King Funpere Akah, lamented that the state government had taken over almost all the sources of revenue to the local government area.

King Akah, who appealed to the present administration to return all IGR producing facilities legally owned by the Yenagoa Council, pledged the commitment of the traditional rulers to work with government to enhance peace and development in the state.In his submission, the Clanhead of Ekpetiama, King Bubaraye Dakolo, stressed the need for proper management of oil and gas resources for the benefit of the people, which he noted, would go a long way to reduce crime and insecurity in the state.On his part,

the representative of the Ebenibe of Atissa Kingdom, and Paramount Ruler of Yenagoa Town, Chief Clarkson Kikile, blamed the rising insecurity in the state on lack of prosecution of criminals arrested by vigilante groups.Over forty traditional rulers from the area, including the Obenibe of Epie Kingdom, King Malla Sasime and 96 years old Amananaowei of Tombia Community, Chief Christian Otobotekere, attended the meeting. (NAN)

