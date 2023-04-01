Bayelsa Govt. rehabilitates roads ravaged by 2022 flood – Commissioners

By Natan Nwakanma

The Bayelsa Government says it has commenced the rehabilitation of all the roads ravaged by flood in 2022.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Moses Teibowei, and his Information, Orientation and Strategy counterpart, Mr Ayiba Duba, said this on Friday, when they took journalists on an inspection of the roads.

Teibowei said that the two ministries decided to go round and see the level of work so far done.

According to him, all the rehabilitation works would be completed before the rains fully set in by July.

The construction sites visited included Onuebum – Otuoke Road, Imiringi – Elebele Road, Opokuma -Sabagreia Road and Igbedi extension, among others.

Speaking after the tour, Teibowei said, “We have decided to tell Bayelsa people what the prosperity administration is doing with regards to roads that were badly affected by the 2022 flood.

He said that work was going on at Onuebum – Otuoke Road, Opokuma – Sabagraei Road, Amassoma Road and Imiringi – Elebele Road, “where we made some diversions to check ibcessant accidents.”

He said that the iron bridges were being replaced with concrete culverts.

Teibowei said that work was also ongoing at the Igbedi extension, with over two additional km after government had done 4.5 km commissioned last year.

He said that the Onuebum – Otuoke Road, which was always flooded, was being elevated by two meters high to check perennial flooding.

Teibowei also said that the State Government had awarded contract for the rehabilitation of the road to Trofani on Sagbama – Ekeremor Road as well as before and after Bolorua.

He listed other roads receiving attention as the 42-km Ekeremor Road, 21-km Nembe – Brass Road, 21-km outer ring road, 10.8-km Glory Drive phase two.

“We are also going to do from Sagbama to Tungbo and the contracts will be awarded within the next one week,” the commissioner said.

Also, Duba said that government was contructing more road networks in order to link up Bayelsa.

According to him, it is bad that with what Bayelsa is contributing to the federation, there are still local governments that are not connected by road since the state was created.

“As a responsible government, we feel that it is unacceptable and we must link up these communities with roads.

“It is something government wants to do for the people and we will continue to do those roads.

“We won’t stop until we get it done and achieved,” Duba said. (NAN)