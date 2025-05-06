Bayelsa Govt. reaffirms commitment to foster inter-agency collaboration

The Bayelsa Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration among the various security agencies for the safety of lives and property in the state.

By Shedrack Frank

The Bayelsa Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration among the various security agencies for the safety of lives and property in the state.

Gov. Douye Diri gave the assurance on Tuesday in Yenagoa, when participants of Study Course 47 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, visited him.

Represen

ted by his deputy, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Diri noted that Bayelsa had robust and resilient security architecture, saying his administration was poised to make the state safe for business.

He said that the Bayelsa government would continue to support the security agencies and ensure that all hands were always on deck.

According to him, government exists mainly to ensure security of lives and property, and the welfare of the people, which requires complementation and not competition among security agencies.

The governor expressed hope that the visit of the Senior Course 47 Defence Study Team to Bayelsa would further help the state improve on its security architecture.

He added that advanced security equipment was being installed for more effective surveillance.

According to him, we believe that your study is much focused, and the area of focus appears to be the one we have put our foot forward in the comity of states.

”Government exists for two reasons; to provide security for lives and property, and to promote the well-being of the people.

”We are happy that you are coming to look at our security architecture and to encourage us to improve on it. We have quite a robust, resilient and proactive security system.

”But we will continue to build on it until we make our state unarguably the safest in this country.

”I believe you will have the time to see what we are doing to ensure that all hands are on deck. We believe that security is an issue of complementation and not an issue of competition.

“When there is rivalry or competition among the security agencies, then the security architecture will be weakened and even defeated, because there is going to be infighting.”

Diri also said that the state was working hard to promote cooperation among the security agencies.

He sued for collaboration and not confrontation among the security agencies in the state.

In his remarks, the Coordinator of the team, Brig.-Gen. E.A. Orakwe, said they were in Bayelsa on a study tour.

Orakwe said the tour would ascertain how Bayelsa had been harnessing grassroots intelligence for enhanced internal security.

Thanking the state government for giving the team the needed support and cooperation to successfully carry out its assignment in Bayelsa, he noted that the state was selected among the few states for the study,

He promised that the team would make available a copy of their research findings in a detailed report at the end of the study tour. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)